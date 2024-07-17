Gracie Abrams heads to the beach for her new ‘I Love You, I’m Sorry’ video

Gracie Abrams has released a new video for ‘I Love You, I’m Sorry’.

Taken from her just-released second album ‘The Secret of Us’, it follows news of the European leg of her The Secret of Us Tour, set to commence in February 2025.

The GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter will embark on an 18-date journey across major European cities, starting in Madrid on 9th February and concluding in Glasgow on 12th March.

Check out the video below, and find her live dates after the jump. Tickets for the European tour will go on sale from 19th July.

FEBRUARY 2025

9 Palacio Vistalegre, Madrid, Spain

11 MEO Arena, Lisbon, Portugal

15 Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

17 Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

19 Sporthalle Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany

21 Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf, Germany

22 Velodrom, Berlin, Germany

24 The Hall, Zurich, Switzerland

25 ALCATRAZ, Milan, Italy

27 Accor Arena, Paris, France

28 Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

MARCH 2025

3 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK

4 First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

6 The O2, London, UK

7 Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

8 Utilita Arena Cardiff, Cardiff, UK

10 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

12 OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK