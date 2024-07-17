Gracie Abrams heads to the beach for her new ‘I Love You, I’m Sorry’ video

Gracie Abrams has released a new video for ‘I Love You, I’m Sorry’.
Taken from her just-released second album ‘The Secret of Us’, it follows news of the European leg of her The Secret of Us Tour, set to commence in February 2025.
The GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter will embark on an 18-date journey across major European cities, starting in Madrid on 9th February and concluding in Glasgow on 12th March.
Check out the video below, and find her live dates after the jump. Tickets for the European tour will go on sale from 19th July.
FEBRUARY 2025
9 Palacio Vistalegre, Madrid, Spain
11 MEO Arena, Lisbon, Portugal
15 Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany
17 Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
19 Sporthalle Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany
21 Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf, Germany
22 Velodrom, Berlin, Germany
24 The Hall, Zurich, Switzerland
25 ALCATRAZ, Milan, Italy
27 Accor Arena, Paris, France
28 Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
MARCH 2025
3 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK
4 First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK
6 The O2, London, UK
7 Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
8 Utilita Arena Cardiff, Cardiff, UK
10 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
12 OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK