Gracie Abrams has shared her Really Very Good new single ‘Risk’ – listen

Gracie Abrams has released ‘Risk’, the highly anticipated lead single from her upcoming sophomore album, ‘The Secret of Us’, due out on June 21st.

Co-written with her longtime friend Audrey Hobert and produced by Abrams herself alongside frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner of The National, ‘Risk’ is a bubbly yet incisive track that showcases Abrams’ growth as an artist.

The official video for ‘Risk’, directed by Hobert, was released in tandem with the single. The video follows Abrams through an exhilarating night as she chases after her crush on a quiet, dark suburban street. Abrams praised Hobert’s work on the video, writing on Instagram, “This is fully hers. Working together on set and at home on our couch is the most fun I have ever had in my life. She is brilliant in all the ways. Love you Aud. We hope you all love our song.”

Earlier this week, the former Dork cover star announced ‘The Secret of Us’, sharing her excitement and the emotional journey of creating the album on Instagram. “We had real, true fun writing this album. There were also the occasional tears,” she noted, also praising Dessner’s production work: “Aaron produced the shit out of it.”

On May 8th, Abrams will return to ‘The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon’ to perform ‘Risk’ and join Fallon as a chat guest for the first time to discuss her new music and more.

‘The Secret of Us’ follows Abrams’ acclaimed debut album, ‘Good Riddance’, which earned her a nomination for Best New Artist at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards.