The new Gracie Abrams album features a collab with Taylor Swift, ‘FYI’

Gracie Abrams has revealed the track list for her upcoming album ‘The Secret Of Us’, which includes a feature from Taylor Swift.

The album, due for release on 21st June, will be the former Dork cover star’s second effort, following 2023’s ‘Good Riddance’.

Last night (13th May), Abrams took to social media to share the track list. ‘The Secret Of Us’ will include a total of 13 tracks, including ‘Us’, which features Taylor Swift. Little else is known about the track so far.

Other songs on the album include the recent single ‘Risk’, as well as tracks like ‘Felt Good About You’, ‘I Love You, I’m Sorry’, ‘Normal Thing’, and ‘Close To You’.

Abrams’ upcoming collaboration with Taylor Swift follows her role as an opener for several dates on Swift’s 2023 ‘Eras’ tour. Abrams will rejoin the ‘Eras’ tour later this year, opening for Swift during the North American leg, which includes 18 shows from 18th October in Miami through 8th December in Vancouver.

The track list for Gracie Abrams’ ‘The Secret Of Us’ is: