Gracie Abrams has announced her new album, ‘The Secret of Us’

Gracie Abrams is set to release her second studio album titled ‘The Secret of Us’ on 21st June.

The former Dork cover star is following up her acclaimed debut album ‘Good Riddance’, continuing her collaboration with producer Aaron Dessner from The National.

Abrams excitedly revealed details about the upcoming album on Instagram, where she shared the cover art photographed by her cousin Abby. She expressed her enthusiasm for the project, saying, “the album that I made with some of my favorite people!!!!” She also praised Dessner’s production work, stating, “Aaron produced the shit out of it.”

In her Instagram post, Abrams also reflected on the emotional journey of creating the album, noting, “We had real, true fun writing this album. There were also the occasional tears.” The first single from ‘The Secret of Us’ is ‘Risk’, which Abrams co-wrote with her best friend and collaborator Audrey Hobert. “The music is yours in basically five seconds and we cannot wait,” she shared. “I. Love. You.”

‘Risk’ is scheduled for release on 1st May.