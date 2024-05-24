Graphic Nature have announced their new album with early single ‘Something I’m Not’

Graphic Nature have announced a new album.

‘Who Are You When No One Is Watching?’ is set for release on 12th July via Rude Records, teased by early single ‘Something I’m Not’.

“‘Something I’m Not’ is a track written after I’d had thoughts of seriously hurting someone,” reveals frontman, Harvey Freeman. “Just so someone else could go through what I had. I realised soon after, that this was an awful way to think and I came to the conclusion that I will never let myself be like that person who did the same to me.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live this summer:

JULY

15: BRIGHTON The Hope & Ruin

16: NORWICH Waterfront Studio

17: MILTON KEYNES The Crauford Arms

18: CHESTER The Live Rooms

19: SOUTHAMPTON The Joiners

20: LEEDS Key Club

21: MIDDLESBOROUGH Make A Scene Summerslam

23: NOTTINGHAM The Old Salutation Inn

24: BRISTOL Crofters

25: BIRMINGHAM Asylum 2

26: GLASGOW Garage Attic

27: MANCHESTER Radar Festival