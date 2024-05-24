Graphic Nature have announced their new album with early single ‘Something I’m Not’

Graphic Nature have announced a new album.
‘Who Are You When No One Is Watching?’ is set for release on 12th July via Rude Records, teased by early single ‘Something I’m Not’.
“‘Something I’m Not’ is a track written after I’d had thoughts of seriously hurting someone,” reveals frontman, Harvey Freeman. “Just so someone else could go through what I had. I realised soon after, that this was an awful way to think and I came to the conclusion that I will never let myself be like that person who did the same to me.”
Check out the new single below, and catch the band live this summer:
JULY
15: BRIGHTON The Hope & Ruin
16: NORWICH Waterfront Studio
17: MILTON KEYNES The Crauford Arms
18: CHESTER The Live Rooms
19: SOUTHAMPTON The Joiners
20: LEEDS Key Club
21: MIDDLESBOROUGH Make A Scene Summerslam
23: NOTTINGHAM The Old Salutation Inn
24: BRISTOL Crofters
25: BIRMINGHAM Asylum 2
26: GLASGOW Garage Attic
27: MANCHESTER Radar Festival