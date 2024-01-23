Green Day are set for their fifth Number One album

Green Day‘s latest album, ‘Saviors’, is dominating the UK albums chart, outselling the combined total of the top 10’s other entries. Released last Friday (January 19), the record is the pop-punk trio’s 14th studio album.

As per the Official Charts’ recent update, the band is poised to secure their fifth UK Number One album in the upcoming chart announcement this Friday (January 26).

Currently, Green Day leads the top five, with Neck Deep’s self-titled album at Number Two, followed by Saxon’s ‘Hell, Fire And Damnation’ at Number Three, Noah Kahan’s ‘Stick Season’ at Number Four, and The Weeknd’s ‘The Highlights’ rounding out the top five.

If successful, ‘Saviors’ will join Green Day’s previous Number One albums in the UK – ‘American Idiot’ (2004), ’21st Century Breakdown’ (2009), ‘Revolution Radio’ (2016), and ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’ (2020).

The final results of this week’s Official Chart will be revealed live on BBC Radio 1 at 4pm GMT on Friday.