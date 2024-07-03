Green Day are launching their own limited edition ready-to-drink Iced Matcha Latte

Green Day‘s coffee company Punk Bunny Coffee have teamed up with Grind to launch a limited edition ready-to-drink Iced Matcha Latte.

The new drop is in celebration of Green Day’s 2024 Saviors tour – their latest album, ‘Saviors’, was released in January – and the anniversaries of ‘Dookie’ (30 years) and ‘American Idiot’ (20 years).

Billie Joe Armstrong comments: “The UK has been a second home to Green Day for 35 years. Some of our favourite memories are playing shows in every corner of Great Britain. Over the last few years, we’ve spent time at football games, recording our album Saviors in London and drinking English coffee. Partnering our Punk Bunny Coffee company with Grind is the perfect way to end our UK tour and celebrate Saviors, Dookie, and Idiot.”

David Abrahamovitch, Founder & CEO of Grind, adds: “Our partnership with Green Day is an exciting, albeit unexpected, collaboration that would have our early 2000s selves buzzing. We’re huge fans of the band at Grind, and we’re incredibly proud to have caught the attention of such globally-loved artists. Iced Matcha has been on our radar for a while now, and this has been the perfect opportunity to create our own.”

It will be available to purchase from 16th July exclusively online at grind.co.uk.