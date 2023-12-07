Green Day have dropped another cut from ‘Saviors’ – check out ‘Dilemma’ now

Green Day have released a new single, ‘Dilemma’.

It’s a cut from the band’s 14th album. Their new full-length, ‘Saviors’ will be released on 19th January via Reprise/Warner Records, and has already been teased by ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ and ‘Look Ma, No Brains!’.

“‘Dilemma’ was one of those songs that was kind of easy to write because it was so personal to me,” Billie Joe Armstrong explains. “We’ve seen so many of our peers struggle with addiction and mental illness. This song is all about the pain that comes from those experiences.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at the following:

JUNE

21 Manchester UK – Emirates Old Trafford

23 Isle of Wight UK – Isle of Wight Festival

25 Glasgow UK – Bellahouston Park

27 Dublin Ireland – Marlay Park

29 London UK – Wembley Stadium