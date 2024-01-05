Green Day have dropped another cut from ‘Saviors’ – check out ‘One Eyed Bastard’ now

The band's new full-length is due later this month.
Photo Credit: Emmie America

Green Day have released a new single, ‘One Eyed Bastard’.

It’s a cut from the band’s 14th album. Their new full-length, ‘Saviors’ will be released on 19th January via Reprise/Warner Records, and has already been teased by ‘Dilemma’, ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ and ‘Look Ma, No Brains!’.

“One Eyed Bastard started off as just a riff that I had — a shuffle, almost like a Black Sabbath kind of riff. Lyrically, I was just reflecting on bad times in life,” shares Billie Joe Armstrong. “That’s the thing about nostalgia, sometimes you think, “That was an awful time.” Everybody’s got that ugly place in their life where they have to deal with ugly thoughts — it could be like revenge or whatever. Thankfully, I have an outlet in songwriting.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at the following:

JUNE
21 Manchester UK – Emirates Old Trafford
23 Isle of Wight UK – Isle of Wight Festival
25 Glasgow UK – Bellahouston Park
27 Dublin Ireland – Marlay Park
29 London UK – Wembley Stadium

