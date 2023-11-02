Green Day have announced a UK and Ireland summer tour, including a night at Wembley Stadium

Green Day have announced a new headline tour.

The band, who are about to release their 14th album, will tour throughout much of 2024, with the UK and Ireland leg including a night at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Their new full-length, ‘Saviors’ will be released on 19th January via Reprise/Warner Records, preceded by teaser single, ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’ and now ‘Look Ma, No Brains!’ too.

Green Day share, “We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at the following:

JUNE

21 Manchester UK – Emirates Old Trafford

23 Isle of Wight UK – Isle of Wight Festival

25 Glasgow UK – Bellahouston Park

27 Dublin Ireland – Marlay Park

29 London UK – Wembley Stadium