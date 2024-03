Green Man has confirmed Big Thief, Sampha (pictured) and more.

The sold out Welsh festival – which runs from 15th-18th August 2024 – will also host sets from Jon Hopkins and Sleaford Mods, who headline.

Plus, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Ezra Collective, Arlo Parks, Blonde Redhead, Julia Holter, Moonchild Sanelly, Blondshell, Wednesday, Bar Italia, SHERELLE, Nabihah Iqbal, Lambrini Girls and more.

Find out more at greenman.net.