Gretel Hänlyn tackles “sneaky secrets and hidden agendas” with her new track ‘War With America’

Gretel Hänlyn has shared her latest single, ‘War With America’.

The track comes ahead of her debut international tour next month, which will see her playing her first headline dates in Europe and North America. Gretel is also set for her biggest show so far at London’s Village Underground on 1st November

Speaking on the track, Gretel explains: “‘War With America’ is about my trip to LA this year. I was 20, had never been away from home and went away for 6 weeks to stay with friends and write music out there. My friends knew everyone and were older and more mature, they had different and luxurious ways of living and impressive knowledge on niche subjects. There were sneaky secrets and hidden agendas out there and I was surprised at how awfully out of place and alone I felt. It was like being in high school, desperately wishing I could just be part of the cool kids herd. I knew I wanted to belt the chorus, after so many suffocating and internalising social interactions I just needed to be able to scream something out.”

You can check out ‘War With America’ below.