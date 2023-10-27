Gretel Hänlyn has released a new single about the creep of depression, ‘Cry Me A River’

Gretel Hänlyn has shared her latest single, ‘Cry Me A River’.

The track coincides with her debut international tour, which will see her playing her first headline dates in Europe and North America. Gretel is also set for her biggest show so far at London’s Village Underground on 1st November.

“Cry me a river is about when you’ve been happy but suddenly you notice negative feelings creeping back into your life and you’re like ‘oh here we go, hello darkness my old friend’,” she explains.

“Meanwhile people ask ‘how are you’ which is like stepping on someone’s iced-over river of emotions and wondering ‘will it crack and show me the truth in the currents underneath the surface or will they just say they’re fine and leave the ice unbroken’. It’s usually best to leave it unbroken, people don’t often want to know exactly how you are, there’s too much to know.

“Anyway, it happens to everyone, cry me a bloody river. The idea started before my trip to LA and I ended it on my return back to London where depression met me at the Heathrow airport. I was stumped on how to write the chorus but I knew it needed to go somewhere new, somewhere challenging. Alex (Mura Masa, who I often view as the second half of the project) told me to ‘think outside the box’.”

Check out the new single below.