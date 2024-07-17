Gretel, Phoebe Green and more join the lineup for Dork’s Day Out this August

Dork’s Day Out is back next month, and it’s shaping up to be our biggest summer party yet. We’re thrilled to announce that rising star Gretel will be headlining this year’s edition at London’s Signature Brew Blackhorse Road on Saturday, 3rd August 2024.

Fresh from gracing our Hype List 2024 cover at the start of the year, Gretel is set to bring her unique blend of alt-pop and grunge to the Dork’s Day Out stage. With her recent single ‘Far Out’ turning heads and her star firmly on its ascent, this is a headline set you won’t want to miss.

Joining Gretel is the incomparable Phoebe Green. Hot on the heels of her recent (and brilliant) ‘Ask Me Now’ EP, Phoebe’s set promises to be a euphoric celebration of radical self-discovery and unfettered authenticity. She’s Really Very Good.

But that’s not all. We’re also excited to announce that Dork fave Mac Wetha will be taking over the decks too, with more surprises still to come.

These new additions join an already stellar lineup. Nell Mescal – fresh from headlining a sold out Dork’s Night Out – will be gracing our stage once again. Longtime Dork faves Bleach Lab, who put out one of our favourite albums of 2023, ‘Lost In A Rush Of Emptiness’, are also on the bill. They’ll be joined by fresh new talents Lip Filler, Delights and the inimitable Welly.

Following on from previous years featuring Thomas Headon, Courting, Swim School, STONE, Coach Party, Pip Blom, Feet, Honeyglaze, Talk Show and more – this year’s Dork’s Day Out is quite frankly unmissable. Unless you miss it. Which you can avoid by grabbing a ticket, available now for the bargain price of £17.50 + bf from Dice. Grab yours quick before they’re gone!