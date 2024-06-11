Gretel whips out her dance moves for new single and video, ‘Far Out’

Gretel (FKA Gretel Hänlyn) has released a new single, ‘Far Out’.

Co-produced by long-term collaborator Mura Masa, it’s out now via her own imprint Breadcrumb Records, in partnership with AWAL Recordings.

She says of the track: “Far Out is a big window into my personality and my favourite bits of the writing process; it’s aloof and came from a kinda sarcastic, rebellious place. There’s elements in the song that I never thought would make the Final Cut, like the loud, constant beeping, but once I started conceptualising the deadpan dancing in the music video, I realised those elements only added more personality.

“I had an idea a long time ago that I wanted to do a weird dance for a music video but I was waiting for a suitable song to whip out my moves. Alex was actually the one to show me the iconic Bob Fosse club dance scene in his film ‘Sweet Charity’, said it looked like something I’d do, and I was dazzled. The music video pays homage to that scene, and I used styling as a direct nod to Suzanne Charny’s character. This song is the first of many more.”

Gretel – who headlined at Dork Hype List 2024 Live at London’s iconic 100 Club earlier this year – will also perform at London’s Omeara on Thursday, 13th June.

Check out the new track below.