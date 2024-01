Greywind have released a new single, ‘Swing and Sway’.

The Irish brother-sister duo have dropped the track ahead of their upcoming UK tour, including both dates with As December Falls and headline shows.

Paul O’Sullivan says: “‘Swing and Sway’ is about me watching Steph be suicidal and in a dark place, and how that affected me. Wondering how I can help her, while also acknowledging the toll it was taking on me to watch her go through that.”

Check it out below.