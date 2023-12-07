Griff has teamed up with Chris Martin for a new single, ‘Astronaut’

Griff has released a new single, ‘Astronaut’.

A collaboration with Chris Martin, it’s the final track from her latest release, ‘vert1go vol.1’. The project dropped on 20th October, and also features recent single ‘Vertigo’.

“I wrote ‘Astronaut’ about the idea of being left behind,” she explains. “In young relationships, when someone needs time to figure out and find themselves without you, it hurts because you’re left wondering what about yourself wasn’t enough for them.”

The collaboration came about when Chris asked Griff what she was working on while the two acts were touring together.

“He really got stuck in,” she says. “We listened to maybe 30 of my songs together, but he kept stopping ‘Astronaut’. Chris advised me to strip it all back and keep things simple, so I had the cheek to ask him to play on it himself and I am so honoured he agreed.”

Catch Griff live at the following:

MARCH

10 Stockholm, Debaser Strand

11 Oslo, Parkteateret

15 Hamburg, Mojo Club

16 Berlin, Heimathafen

18 Cologne, Gloria Theater

19 Amsterdam, Tolhuisten

21 Brussels, Botanique Orangerie

22 Paris, La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

24 Bournemouth, O2 Academy

26 Dublin, Olympia Theatre

28 Manchester, Albert Hall

30 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

31 Birmingham, O2 Institute

APRIL

02 London, Roundhouse