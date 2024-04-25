Griff is going to release her debut album ‘Vertigo’ this summer, followed by a UK tour that includes a night at Ally Pally

Griff has announced her debut album ‘Vertigo’.

The full-length is set for release on 19th July, accompanied by a world tour that includes a night at London’s Ally Pally.

Griff comments: “The album is about vertigo as an emotion and the dizziness and upside down feeling of heartache. I wanted to drop this project in parts from insular low feelings (Vol.1) to desperate euphoria (Vol.2) and with volume three, the full story.”

The tracklisting reads:

‘Vertigo’ ‘Miss Me Too’ ‘Into The Walls’ ‘19th Hour’ ‘Astronaut’ ‘Anything’ ‘Pillow In My Arms’ ‘Cycles’

9.‘Tears For Fun’ ‘Hiding Alone’ ‘Hole In My Pocket’ ‘Everlasting’ ‘So Fast’ ‘Where Did You Go’

The UK leg of the tour will visit:

NOVEMBER

08 Glasgow, O2 Academy

09 Birmingham, O2 Academy

10 Bristol, O2 Academy

12 Manchester, Academy

13 London, Alexandra Palace