Griff is going to release her debut album ‘Vertigo’ this summer, followed by a UK tour that includes a night at Ally Pally

Griff has announced her debut album ‘Vertigo’.
The full-length is set for release on 19th July, accompanied by a world tour that includes a night at London’s Ally Pally.
Griff comments: “The album is about vertigo as an emotion and the dizziness and upside down feeling of heartache. I wanted to drop this project in parts from insular low feelings (Vol.1) to desperate euphoria (Vol.2) and with volume three, the full story.”
The tracklisting reads:
- ‘Vertigo’
- ‘Miss Me Too’
- ‘Into The Walls’
- ‘19th Hour’
- ‘Astronaut’
- ‘Anything’
- ‘Pillow In My Arms’
- ‘Cycles’
9.‘Tears For Fun’
- ‘Hiding Alone’
- ‘Hole In My Pocket’
- ‘Everlasting’
- ‘So Fast’
- ‘Where Did You Go’
The UK leg of the tour will visit:
NOVEMBER
08 Glasgow, O2 Academy
09 Birmingham, O2 Academy
10 Bristol, O2 Academy
12 Manchester, Academy
13 London, Alexandra Palace