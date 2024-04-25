Griff is going to release her debut album ‘Vertigo’ this summer, followed by a UK tour that includes a night at Ally Pally

The tour runs in November.

Griff has announced her debut album ‘Vertigo’.

The full-length is set for release on 19th July, accompanied by a world tour that includes a night at London’s Ally Pally.

Griff comments: “The album is about vertigo as an emotion and the dizziness and upside down feeling of heartache. I wanted to drop this project in parts from insular low feelings (Vol.1) to desperate euphoria (Vol.2) and with volume three, the full story.”

The tracklisting reads:

  1. ‘Vertigo’
  2. ‘Miss Me Too’
  3. ‘Into The Walls’
  4. ‘19th Hour’
  5. ‘Astronaut’
  6. ‘Anything’
  7. ‘Pillow In My Arms’
  8. ‘Cycles’
    9.‘Tears For Fun’
  9. ‘Hiding Alone’
  10. ‘Hole In My Pocket’
  11. ‘Everlasting’
  12. ‘So Fast’
  13. ‘Where Did You Go’

The UK leg of the tour will visit:

NOVEMBER
08 Glasgow, O2 Academy
09 Birmingham, O2 Academy
10 Bristol, O2 Academy
12 Manchester, Academy
13 London, Alexandra Palace

