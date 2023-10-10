Griff has announced a new release, ‘vert1go vol.1’

It features her latest single 'Vertigo'.
Photo Credit: Frances Beach

The project will drop on 20th October, featuring latest single ‘Vertigo’ as well as two more brand new songs. She’ll also play three sold-out shows later this month, in London, Berlin and Paris.

“‘Vertigo’ refers to an emotional state – always feeling upside down,” she says of her recent drop. “Experiencing love and growing up, it always feels like the world and my emotions are spinning faster than I can keep up with. ‘Vertigo’ is the beginning of a new creative chapter for me, and I’m excited for us all to go on this journey together.”

Give ‘Vertigo’ a listen below.

