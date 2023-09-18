Griff has announced an intimate London show.

Performing in support of her latest single ‘Vertigo’, she’ll perform at EartH on 18th October with tickets on sale tomorrow.

“‘Vertigo’ refers to an emotional state – always feeling upside down,” she says of her recent drop. “Experiencing love and growing up, it always feels like the world and my emotions are spinning faster than I can keep up with. ‘Vertigo’ is the beginning of a new creative chapter for me, and I’m excited for us all to go on this journey together.”

Give ‘Vertigo’ a listen below.