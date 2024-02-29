Griff has released her new single, ‘Miss Me Too’.

The song, which discusses themes of rediscovery and the ironic loss of confidence with aging, premiered as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record, alongside ta video directed by Colin Solal Cardo.

Discussing the single, Griff stated: “Miss Me Too’ is about being stuck in this hollow version of yourself after heartbreak and growing up, and wondering where the version of yourself went that once had faith in the world and love. I wrote this in one of the many little Airbnbs I booked to hide out and write my new music in. I texted Lostboy and SIBA my location (who I worked with on ‘Black Hole’) and we converted the kitchen/living-room into a studio to write ‘Miss Me Too.”

Griff is scheduled to begin her UK & European tour next month, including a sold-out show at London’s Roundhouse on April 2nd.

MARCH

10 Debaser Strand, Stockholm

11 Parkteateret, Oslo

15 Mojo Club, Hamburg

16 Heimathafen, Berlin

18 Gloria Theater, Cologne

19 Tolhuisten, Amsterdam

21 Botanique Orangerie, Brussels

22 La Machine Du Moulin Rouge, Paris

24 O2 Academy, Bournemouth

26 Olympia Theatre, Dublin

28 Albert Hall, Manchester

30 Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

31 O2 Institute, Birmingham

APRIL

2 Roundhouse, London