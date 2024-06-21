Griff considers the intensity of young relationships with her new single, ‘Anything’

Griff has released a new single, ‘Anything’.

It’s a cut from her upcoming debut album ‘Vertigo’. The full-length is set for release on 19th July, accompanied by a world tour that includes a night at London’s Ally Pally, as well as support slots with Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter.

“Anything’ is about the idea that you would go to any length to make someone care for you, but they don’t realise the power they hold,” Griff explains. “At a young age I think there’s often a bit of imbalance, and I wanted the song to capture the intensity of those young relationships.”

The UK leg of her headline tour will visit:

NOVEMBER

08 Glasgow, O2 Academy

09 Birmingham, O2 Academy

10 Bristol, O2 Academy

12 Manchester, Academy

13 London, Alexandra Palace