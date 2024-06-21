Griff considers the intensity of young relationships with her new single, ‘Anything’

It's a cut from her upcoming debut album.

Griff has released a new single, ‘Anything’.

It’s a cut from her upcoming debut album ‘Vertigo’. The full-length is set for release on 19th July, accompanied by a world tour that includes a night at London’s Ally Pally, as well as support slots with Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter.

“Anything’ is about the idea that you would go to any length to make someone care for you, but they don’t realise the power they hold,” Griff explains. “At a young age I think there’s often a bit of imbalance, and I wanted the song to capture the intensity of those young relationships.” 

    The UK leg of her headline tour will visit:

    NOVEMBER
    08 Glasgow, O2 Academy
    09 Birmingham, O2 Academy
    10 Bristol, O2 Academy
    12 Manchester, Academy
    13 London, Alexandra Palace

    SHARE:
    LATEST NEWS
    Music News
    Frozemode have dropped their new single 'Black Hole', exploring themes of introspection and escapism
    Music News
    Graphic Nature have released a new single about the attraction of the shiny new thing, 'Human'
    Music News
    Gut Health drops new single 'Separate States' and announces European tour dates
    READ MORE