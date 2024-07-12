Griff has released her new album ‘Vertigo’, and a visualiser for ‘Tears For Fun’

Griff has released a ‘visualiser’ for her track ‘Tears For Fun’.

It’s a cut from her debut album ‘Vertigo’. The full-length is out today (12th July – formerly 19th July), accompanied by a world tour that includes a night at London’s Ally Pally, as well as a further support slot with Sabrina Carpenter.

Griff also recently launched a competition to give away the dress she wore for her slot supporting Taylor Swift on tour.

Introducing Griff on stage at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, Swift told the audience: “You started off getting to see an artist I am such a huge fan of. This girl, she is so creative on every single level. She’s in complete control of everything that goes into her writing, her producing, she even makes her own outfits for stage. I love her so much, and I’m so happy that she decided to come out and perform and open up this show.”

Read more about Griff’s Eras dress – inspired by Taylor’s song ‘But Daddy I Love Him’ (“now I’m running with my dress unbuttoned / screaming “But Daddy I love him!”) – on British Vogue, and order Griff’s album via her D2C store for a chance to win it.

Check out the new visualiser below.