Irish five-piece Gurriers have announced their debut album, ‘Come and See’.

The full-length – described by the group as “a noisy, guitar driven odyssey of our disillusionment with the modern world” – is set for release on 13th September, and was recorded in Leeds at The Nave Studios with Alex Greaves.

The album will be followed by a lengthy UK and European tour for October and November that includes a night at MOTH Club, London.

Check out their new single ‘Close Call’ below, and find their live shows after the jump. The album’s full tracklisting reads:

Nausea

Des Goblin

Dipping Out

Prayers

Close Call

No More Photos

Interlude

Top Of The Bill

Sign Of The Times

Approachable

Come And See

OCTOBER

09 Toekomstmuziek, Amsterdam, NL

10 Ekko, Utrecht, NL

11 Vera, Groningen, NL

12 Here’s The Thing Festival, Tilburg, NL

14 AB Club, Brussels, BEL

15 YUCA, Cologne, GER

16 HÄKKEN, Hamburg, GER

18 Huset, Copenhagen, DEN

19 Privatclub, Berlin, GER

20 Naumanns, Leipzig, GER

23 Chelsea Club, Vienna, AUS

24 Live/Evil, Munich, GER

25 Croc The Rock Festival, SWI

26 Arci Bellezza, Milan, ITA

27 Covo Club, Bologna, ITA

29 La Rodia, Besançon, FRA

30 Point Ephemere, Paris, FRA

31 Le 106, Rouen, FRA

NOVEMBER

01 Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing, FRA

05 The Louisiana, Bristol, ENG

06 MOTH Club, London, ENG

07 Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds, ENG

08 YES, Manchester, ENG

09 Broadcast, Glasgow, SCO

10 Hare and Hounds, Birmingham, ENG

14 Kasbah Social Club, Limerick, IRE

21 Ulster Sports Club, Belfast, Northern IRE

22 Mike the Pies, Listowel, Co. Kerry, IRE

26 Whelans, Dublin, IRE

28 Roisin Dubh, Galway, IRE

28 Coughlans Bar, Cork, IRE