Gurriers have shared a new single about apathy and self-obsession, ‘Des Goblin’

Gurriers have shared a new single, ‘Des Goblin’.

The Irish punk five-piece’s fourth single, it arrives alongside a video directed by guitarist Ben O’Neill, and the news that Charlie McCarthy will be joining the band on bass, replacing Emmet White.

Speaking of the new drop, Dan Hoff says: “‘Des Goblin’ is about apathy and self-obsession in the face of impending destruction, particularly to do with the effects of climate change and war and people being too obsessed with themselves and their online personas to be able to see the wood for the trees. Musically we pulled from further afield than previously, and really leaned in on our dance influences as well as a more fluent spoken word style vocal.”

