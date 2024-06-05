Gurriers have released a new protest song, ‘Approachable’

Irish five-piece Gurriers have released a new single, ‘Approachable’.
It’s a cut from their recently-announced debut album, ‘Come and See’. The full-length – described by the group as “a noisy, guitar driven odyssey of our disillusionment with the modern world” – is set for release on 13th September, and was recorded in Leeds at The Nave Studios with Alex Greaves.
“This is a protest song,” they explain, “written from the perspective of a right wing extremist and inspired by the concerning far right movement starting in Ireland.”
The album will be followed by a lengthy UK and European tour for October and November that includes a night at MOTH Club, London.
Check out their new single below.
OCTOBER
09 Toekomstmuziek, Amsterdam, NL
10 Ekko, Utrecht, NL
11 Vera, Groningen, NL
12 Here’s The Thing Festival, Tilburg, NL
14 AB Club, Brussels, BEL
15 YUCA, Cologne, GER
16 HÄKKEN, Hamburg, GER
18 Huset, Copenhagen, DEN
19 Privatclub, Berlin, GER
20 Naumanns, Leipzig, GER
23 Chelsea Club, Vienna, AUS
24 Live/Evil, Munich, GER
25 Croc The Rock Festival, SWI
26 Arci Bellezza, Milan, ITA
27 Covo Club, Bologna, ITA
29 La Rodia, Besançon, FRA
30 Point Ephemere, Paris, FRA
31 Le 106, Rouen, FRA
NOVEMBER
01 Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing, FRA
05 The Louisiana, Bristol, ENG
06 MOTH Club, London, ENG
07 Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds, ENG
08 YES, Manchester, ENG
09 Broadcast, Glasgow, SCO
10 Hare and Hounds, Birmingham, ENG
14 Kasbah Social Club, Limerick, IRE
21 Ulster Sports Club, Belfast, Northern IRE
22 Mike the Pies, Listowel, Co. Kerry, IRE
26 Whelans, Dublin, IRE
28 Roisin Dubh, Galway, IRE
28 Coughlans Bar, Cork, IRE