Gus Dapperton reimagines Cher’s ‘Believe’ for his new EP ‘Tunes For Late Spring’

The new release is set to drop on 7th June.

Gus Dapperton has unveiled his version of Cher’s iconic 1998 hit ‘Believe’, reinterpreting the track as the lead single for his upcoming EP ‘Tunes For Late Spring’, scheduled for release on 7th June.

The EP follows a series of singles including ‘What You Won’t Do For Love’, a reinterpretation of Bobby Caldwell’s 1978 classic. It also includes ‘Lil Tune’ featuring Electric Guest, ‘Fallout’ alongside Lil Yachty and Joey Bada$$, ‘Homebody’, ‘Sunset’, and ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ with BENEE.

You can check out Gus Dapperton’s version of ‘Believe’ below.

