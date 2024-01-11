Brooklyn punks Gustaf have announced a new album, ‘Package Pt. 2’

Photo Credit: Erica Snyder

Gustaf have announced a new album.

The Brooklyn band will release ‘Package Pt. 2’ – the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Audio Drag for Ego Slobs’ – on 5th April via Royal Mountain Records.

They’ve also shared new single and video, ‘Starting and Staring’, directed by Alex Ross Perry. “The video finds the band playing a house show as [Lydia] Gammill intensely directs everyone to “stay on my eyes”,” a press release explained. “Something is pulling her attention from the back of the crowd as the band’s facial cues become more and more intense.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Statue
Close
What Does It Mean
Starting And Staring
I Won
Weighing Me Down
Here Hair
Hard Hair
Produce
Happiest Thought
Ground
End Of The Year

