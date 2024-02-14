Gustaf share new double single, ‘Here Hair / Hard Hair’,

Gustaf have released a double single, ‘Here Hair / Hard Hair’, and announced a headline show in London, which they’ll follow up with a US tour.

Following a performance with Yard Act on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gustaf will join the band on their upcoming UK tour next month. Additionally, they’ve scheduled a headline show at The Shacklewell Arms in London on 26th March. The band is also planning a 23-date headline tour in the US.

Their next album, ‘Package Pt. 2’, is due for release on 5th April through Royal Mountain Records. Produced by Erin Tonkon and recorded at Studio G Brooklyn and Circular Ruin, ‘Package Pt. 2’ follows their 2021 album ‘Audio Drag for Ego Slobs’.

The new tracks are accompanied by a video directed by band member Lydia Gammill, which you can check out below.

Their upcoming UK dates read:

MARCH

13 Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA, Norwich, UK (w/ Yard Act)

14 Rock City, Nottingham, UK (w/ Yard Act)

15 O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK (w/ Yard Act)

16 O2 Apollo Manchester, Manchester, UK (w/ Yard Act)

17 Northumbria University, Newcastle, UK (w/ Yard Act)

19 Mandela Hall, Belfast, UK (w/ Yard Act)

20 Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland (w/ Yard Act)

22 Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool, UK (w/ Yard Act)

23 O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, UK (w/ Yard Act)

24 The Great Hall, Cardiff, UK (w/ Yard Act)

25 Brighton Dome, Brighton, UK (w/ Yard Act)

26 The Shacklewell Arms, London, UK

27 Eventim Apollo, London, UK (w/ Yard Act)