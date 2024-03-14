Gustaf have dropped new single ‘Close’ to coincide with their UK tour supporting Yard Act

Gustaf have released a single, ‘Close’.

It follows on from their recent double-single ‘Here Hair / Hard Hair’, and arrives to coincide with their live stint in the UK, which includes both support dates with Yard Act and a headliner in London.

Their next album, ‘Package Pt. 2’, is due for release on 5th April through Royal Mountain Records. Produced by Erin Tonkon and recorded at Studio G Brooklyn and Circular Ruin, ‘Package Pt. 2’ follows their 2021 album ‘Audio Drag for Ego Slobs’.

Check it out below.

Their upcoming UK dates read:

MARCH

14 Rock City, Nottingham, UK (w/ Yard Act)

15 O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK (w/ Yard Act)

16 O2 Apollo Manchester, Manchester, UK (w/ Yard Act)

17 Northumbria University, Newcastle, UK (w/ Yard Act)

19 Mandela Hall, Belfast, UK (w/ Yard Act)

20 Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland (w/ Yard Act)

22 Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool, UK (w/ Yard Act)

23 O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, UK (w/ Yard Act)

24 The Great Hall, Cardiff, UK (w/ Yard Act)

25 Brighton Dome, Brighton, UK (w/ Yard Act)

26 The Shacklewell Arms, London, UK

27 Eventim Apollo, London, UK (w/ Yard Act)