Gustaf have dropped new single ‘Close’ to coincide with their UK tour supporting Yard Act

They've also got a London headline show coming up.

Gustaf have released a single, ‘Close’.

It follows on from their recent double-single ‘Here Hair / Hard Hair’, and arrives to coincide with their live stint in the UK, which includes both support dates with Yard Act and a headliner in London.

Their next album, ‘Package Pt. 2’, is due for release on 5th April through Royal Mountain Records. Produced by Erin Tonkon and recorded at Studio G Brooklyn and Circular Ruin, ‘Package Pt. 2’ follows their 2021 album ‘Audio Drag for Ego Slobs’.

Check it out below.

Their upcoming UK dates read:

MARCH
14 Rock City, Nottingham, UK (w/ Yard Act)
15 O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK (w/ Yard Act)
16 O2 Apollo Manchester, Manchester, UK (w/ Yard Act)
17 Northumbria University, Newcastle, UK (w/ Yard Act)
19 Mandela Hall, Belfast, UK (w/ Yard Act)
20 Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland (w/ Yard Act)
22 Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool, UK (w/ Yard Act)
23 O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, UK (w/ Yard Act)
24 The Great Hall, Cardiff, UK (w/ Yard Act)
25 Brighton Dome, Brighton, UK (w/ Yard Act)
26 The Shacklewell Arms, London, UK
27 Eventim Apollo, London, UK (w/ Yard Act)

