Gut Health drops new single ‘Separate States’ and announces European tour dates

Gut Health have released their new single ‘Separate States’.

Coming off a 14-date tour across the UK and Europe, the Naarm/Melbourne-based dance-punk sextet are following up on last year’s releases including ‘Juvenile Retention’, ‘Uh oh’, and ‘The Recipe’.

‘Separate States’ is described by the band as their most experimental work to date. “We really wanted to channel early electronic music from the 1950s/60s and b-grade sci-fi movies of the time like Forbidden Planet,” they explain. “One thing I really enjoy about the track are the ‘church bell’ sounds, an accidental discovery built from stacking layers of dissonant guitar harmonics at once.”

The recording process was handled by Julian Cue and mixed by Evan Mersky in Portland on a 24-track reel-to-reel tape, with a notable saxophone contribution by Naarm-based artist Yang Chen.

Gut Health are set to return to Europe in July. The dates in full read:

JULY

15 Valkhof Festival, Nijmegen, NL

16 Xonxanxop, Leipzig, DE

17 Loophole, Berlin, DE

18 METAstadt, Vienna, AT^

19 Cross Club, Prague, CZ

20 St Pauli F.C. Health Bells, Hamburg, DE

21 Deichbrand Festival, Cuxhaven, DE

23 Supersonic, Paris, FR



AUGUST

30 Seasonal Fruit Festival w/ Clamm, Parsnip + more, Felons Barrel Hall, Meanjin/Brisbane



SEPTEMBER

17 The Forum, Naarm/Melbourne*

20 The Enmore, Eora/Sydney*

^ with Queens of the Stone Age

* with Hiatus Kaiyote