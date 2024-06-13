Hamish Hawk explores themes of absence and identity with new single ‘Nancy Dearest’

Hamish Hawk has released his latest single ‘Nancy Dearest,’ from his upcoming album ‘A Firmer Hand.’

Scheduled for release on 16th August, ‘A Firmer Hand’ was first teased in April with the single ‘Big Cat Tattoos.’

Discussing the new single, Hawk provided insights into the song’s thematic depth. “Many of the songs on ‘A Firmer Hand’ are marked by the presence of another: a lover, an authority figure, an enemy, or a confidante. ‘Nancy Dearest’ is defined instead by an absence. On the one hand, it’s a bitterly defiant song, an ego trip, a narcissistic flight of fancy. On the other, it’s a song about sheer loneliness, isolation, and ultimate loss,” Hawk explained.

He further elaborated on the song’s emotional resonance, stating, “Either way, it’s a cry for help. We all tell ourselves stories about who we are and who we are not. On occasion something will cause our visions of ourselves to short-circuit. In ‘Nancy Dearest,’ our hero is spiralling. ‘I’ve seen the well of emptiness and I have had my fill.’ Tell me about it, stud.”