Hannah Grae has confirmed her first-ever headline show

Hannah Grae has announced her first-ever headline show.

She’ll perform at The Grace in London on 22nd May, with tickets on general sale from 10am on Thursday 28th March.

The show celebrates her latest mini-album ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’, which followed on from her recent tracks ‘Better Now You’re Gone’, ‘Who Dunnit?’, ‘It Could’ve Been You’ and ‘Screw Loose’, as well as debut mini-album ‘Hell Is A Teenage Girl’, which came out last spring.

Hannah says: “Nothing Lasts Forever is a body of work about my first year living away from home. I was nineteen/twenty and completely in the deep end. My life did a full 180 in the ways I had always dreamed. But I was so unhappy. I threw every single part of myself into this project, almost unhealthily. It was a huge distraction for me and I couldn’t be prouder of the outcome that came from a true breakdown.

“The project is such a rollercoaster. It ranges from sassy and carefree songs about my first ever big breakup, to heartbreaking ballads about living my dream that suddenly felt like a nightmare. There are songs about naivety, grief, guilt, temptation, and a pretty dramatic murder mystery… There is no stone unturned on this project. I couldn’t have put more of myself into it and it feels like an extension of me. It’s an ode to the fever dream that was 2022, and although nothing lasts forever, my love for this body of work just might.”

