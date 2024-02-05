Hannah Grae has released a new single and confirmed an upcoming mini-album – check out break-up anthem ‘Better Now You’re Gone’

Hannah Grae has released a new single and confirmed an upcoming mini-album.

The news follows on from her recent tracks ‘Who Dunnit?’, ‘It Could’ve Been You’ and ‘Screw Loose’, as well as debut mini-album ‘Hell Is A Teenage Girl’, which came out last spring. ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’ will be released on 15th March, and is teased by early single ‘Better Now You’re Gone’.

Hannah says: “’Better Now You’re Gone’ is about that stage of a breakup where you’re trying to convince yourself that you’re better off without them. The song starts in an extremely convincing way and it’s almost as if I truly believe that I’m better off. But as the song unravels, it becomes a bit clearer that maybe that’s not the case at all. It’s such a fun song and it’s one of my favourites that I’ve ever written. It’s full of denial and regret; my perfect idea of a breakup anthem. It feels so authentic to me and my chaotic mind and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Of the mini-album, she adds: “Nothing Lasts Forever is a body of work about my first year living away from home. I was nineteen/twenty and completely in the deep end. My life did a full 180 in the ways I had always dreamed. But I was so unhappy. I threw every single part of myself into this project, almost unhealthily. It was a huge distraction for me and I couldn’t be prouder of the outcome that came from a true breakdown. The project is such a rollercoaster. It ranges from sassy and carefree songs about my first ever big breakup, to heartbreaking ballads about living my dream that suddenly felt like a nightmare. There are songs about naivety, grief, guilt, temptation, and a pretty dramatic murder mystery… There is no stone unturned on this project. I couldn’t have put more of myself into it and it feels like an extension of me. It’s an ode to the fever dream that was 2022, and although nothing lasts forever, my love for this body of work just might.”

Check out the single below; the mini-album’s tracklisting reads: