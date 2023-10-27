Hannah Grae has released a Halloweeny new Blondie-inspired track, ‘Who Dunnit?’

Hannah Grae has released a new single, ‘Who Dunnit?’.

Along with ‘It Could’ve Been You’ and ‘Screw Loose’, it follows on from Hannah’s recent mini album ‘Hell Is A Teenage Girl’, which came out in spring.

Speaking of the new song, Hannah says: “’Who Dunnit?’ was an experiment for me. I wanted to write something without putting any pressure on it sounding a certain way. I didn’t want to think about it being a single or playable for radio. I literally just wanted to write the most ridiculous song possible. The initial main reference for it was actually ‘Heart of Glass’ by Blondie, which is so funny in retrospect.

“The concept is about people not taking me seriously. As a 5ft, baby faced, big mouthed pocket rocket, I often feel intimidated and overlooked. This song is a statement against that. I listen to it whenever I need to feel empowered and strong. I honestly can’t remember writing it and I can’t quite believe I did. I listen back, and every time, I’m surprised. I hope those who listen to it feel as epic as I do when I listen, and I hope it soundtracks their Halloween.”

