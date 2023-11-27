Hard-Fi have announced a one-off show at London’s Roundhouse

Hard-Fi have announced a new show at London’s Roundhouse.

The band returned to the stage in October 2022, selling out the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, following an appearance at Manchester’s Neighbourhood Festival.

They also played a Stand Up To Cancer charity show at London’s Union Chapel in early 2023, and have just finished up their first UK tour in over a decade.

Speaking about the announcement, frontman Richard Archer says: “Very excited for HARD-Fi to be playing this iconic venue for the first time, I have great memories of appearing there with Paul Weller for The Electric Proms back in the day – who’s up for it!?”

The details are:

NOVEMBER 2024

30 London, Roundhouse

Tickets go on general sale from 1st December.