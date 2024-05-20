Hard-Fi are teasing a new EP with their first track release in ten years, ‘Don’t Go Making Plans’

Hard-Fi have released a new single.

‘Don’t Go Making Plans’, out now on Ignition Records, is from an upcoming EP, and marks their first new material in ten years.

The band returned to the stage in October 2022, selling out the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, following an appearance at Manchester’s Neighbourhood Festival.

They also played a Stand Up To Cancer charity show at London’s Union Chapel in early 2023, and last year performed their first UK tour in over a decade.

“Don’t Go Making Plans is sort of a protest song about protest, but I wanted to encapsulate that message into something that was still a pop song,” frontman Richard Archer explains. “A track that you can still dance to in a club or play on the radio, because a song like that you can make a real connection to and circumnavigates the pointless restrictions being put in our way. Governments passing laws to stop protests that ’cause more than minor disruption feels like something out of a dystopian film. The whole point of protest is disruption. You’re trying to interrupt the inevitable flow of things, to encourage the people running the country to think again, especially when you have a government that doesn’t seem to be bothered by what people actually need.”

Check out the single below, and catch them on tour later this year.

NOVEMBER

16 Hastings, White Rock

19 Portsmouth, Guildhall

21 Cardiff, Tramshed

22 Wolverhampton, Wulfrun

23 Nottingham, Rock City

25 Glasgow, Garage

26 Sheffield, The Leadmill

27 Manchester, Ritz

29 Leeds, Stylus

30 London, Roundhouse