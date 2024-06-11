Hayden Thorpe has announced his new album ‘Ness’, a collaboration with best-selling author Robert Macfarlane

Hayden Thorpe has announced his new album ‘Ness’.

The full-length – a collaboration with Robert Macfarlane, using prose from his book of the same name – is set for release on 27th September, teased by new single ‘They’. “He writes about non-human forms in a way that captures an essence that, as humans, we can understand,” Thorpe says of the best-selling author.

Talking about the collaboration, Hayden says: “I feel like I’m getting to work with Dylan Thomas or James Joyce whose sing-song prose is only ever a melody away from music. Rob is an extremely generous collaborator, which likely explains the impressive cannon of music he has been involved in. After hearing the sketches, he empowered me with free rein over the words.”

Macfarlane continues: “My philosophy on collaboration is always find the people who are making extraordinary work, and then just trust them. Hayden had a beautiful phrase that really sang with me that he heard the language and the place as a kind of desert music. I was absolutely knocked over by his way of being in the world; that deep calmness, quiet grace that is very sensitive, compassionate, kind, thoughtful.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: