has shared new singlefeaturing fellow queer AAPI artistBuilt around hyper-pop production, playful hooks and electronic textures, the track is the latest preview of Kiyoko’s upcominginspired-by soundtrack album, which lands on 12th June ahead of her directorial debut film arriving in cinemas a week later.Speaking about the collaboration, Snow Wife said: “Making ‘red bikini’ with Hayley was like a heartwarming burst of sun. Getting to know about her journey through music, authorship, and film as a queer and Asian woman was so inspiring.”Kiyoko added: “I can’t stop listening to ‘Red Bikini’. It’s a perfect summer song and brings exactly the right energy to the ‘Girls Like Girls’ album.”“Working with Snow Wife on this one has been so refreshing because our journeys have so many similarities,” she continued. “We’re both queer, AAPI artists, and coming together on a project like this feels powerful and needed.”The soundtrack marks Kiyoko’s first new music since 2022 and expands the world of ‘Girls Like Girls’, which first began with her breakthrough 2015 single and video before later becoming a bestselling novel and now a feature film.Alongside Snow Wife, the album also features appearances fromand. Executive production comes from Yves Rothman.The ‘Girls Like Girls’ film lands in cinemas on 19 June via Focus Features.