Headie One has dropped a new single ‘Tipsy’, featuring, Aitch

Headie One has released ‘Tipsy’, the third single from his upcoming album ‘The Last One’, featuring Aitch.

Produced by Toddla T and Sammy SoSo, ‘Tipsy’ is accompanied by a video filmed in Marbella.

‘The Last One’ boasts a lineup of artists including Stormzy, D-Block Europe, Sampha, Fridayy, Skrillex, AJ TRACEY, BEAM, Bnxn, Odumudoblxck, and Tay Iwar. The album narrates the progression of Headie’s journey, from his debut ‘The One’ to the present, exploring themes of pain, regret, and new beginnings.

Headie One is set to tour the UK and Europe from late 2024 into early 2025, following a string of performances in Australia.

The dates in full read:

OCTOBER 2024

4 Gold Coast, Australia – Promiseland

8 Melbourne, Australia – The Forum

10 Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre

12 Perth, Australia – TBA

NOVEMBER 2024

22 Manchester, UK – Academy

26 Dublin, Ireland – 3 Olympia

27 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

29 London, UK – OVO Arena, Wembley

FEBRUARY 2025

12 Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser strand

14 Oslo, Norway – John Dee

15 Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio

16 Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle

20 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Max

21 Paris, France – Trabendo

22 Antwerp, Belgium – Trip – Main Hall

25 Cologne, Germany – Kantine

26 Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom

28 Munich, Germany – Technikum

MARCH 2025

3 Berlin, Germany – Kesselhaus

5 Zurich, Switzerland – Plaza