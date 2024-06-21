Headie One has dropped a new single ‘Tipsy’, featuring, Aitch

Headie One has released ‘Tipsy’, the third single from his upcoming album ‘The Last One’, featuring Aitch.
Produced by Toddla T and Sammy SoSo, ‘Tipsy’ is accompanied by a video filmed in Marbella.
‘The Last One’ boasts a lineup of artists including Stormzy, D-Block Europe, Sampha, Fridayy, Skrillex, AJ TRACEY, BEAM, Bnxn, Odumudoblxck, and Tay Iwar. The album narrates the progression of Headie’s journey, from his debut ‘The One’ to the present, exploring themes of pain, regret, and new beginnings.
Headie One is set to tour the UK and Europe from late 2024 into early 2025, following a string of performances in Australia.
The dates in full read:
OCTOBER 2024
4 Gold Coast, Australia – Promiseland
8 Melbourne, Australia – The Forum
10 Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre
12 Perth, Australia – TBA
NOVEMBER 2024
22 Manchester, UK – Academy
26 Dublin, Ireland – 3 Olympia
27 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
29 London, UK – OVO Arena, Wembley
FEBRUARY 2025
12 Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser strand
14 Oslo, Norway – John Dee
15 Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio
16 Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle
20 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Max
21 Paris, France – Trabendo
22 Antwerp, Belgium – Trip – Main Hall
25 Cologne, Germany – Kantine
26 Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom
28 Munich, Germany – Technikum
MARCH 2025
3 Berlin, Germany – Kesselhaus
5 Zurich, Switzerland – Plaza