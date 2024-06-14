HEALTH  have shared a new version of ‘ASHAMED’ featuring Lauren Mayberry from CHVRCHES

HEALTH have released a new version of their track ‘ASHAMED’.

The new drop is a collaboration with Lauren Mayberry, while the original is a cut from their latest album ‘RAT WARS’, which arrived last December via Loma Vista Recordings.

A press release explains: “Mayberry’s unmistakable vocals take the reins on two verses, seamlessly blending with HEALTH singer Jake Duzsik as their harmonies elevate the sweeping, electro-goth track to even greater emotional heights. The collaboration is one of HEALTH’s most captivating tracks to date and sets yet another high bar for their music.”

Check it out below.