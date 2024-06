HEALTH have announced a new UK headline tour.

The dates follow on from their latest album ‘RAT WARS’, which arrived last December via Loma Vista Recordings, plus a new version of ‘ASHAMED’ that features Lauren Mayberry.

Catch them live at the following:

OCTOBER

15 Institute 2, Birmingham, UK

16 Rebellion, Manchester, UK

17 The Garage, Glasgow, UK

18 Opium, Dublin, Ireland

19 O2 Academy 2, Liverpool, UK

20 O2 Academy Islington, London UK