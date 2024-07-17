HEALTH  have shared a new video for ‘ASHAMED (Feat. Lauren Mayberry)’

HEALTH have released a video for their new version of ‘ASHAMED’.

The drop is a collaboration with Lauren Mayberry, while the original is a cut from their latest album ‘RAT WARS’, which arrived last December via Loma Vista Recordings.

A press release explains: “Mayberry’s unmistakable vocals take the reins on two verses, seamlessly blending with HEALTH singer Jake Duzsik as their harmonies elevate the sweeping, electro-goth track to even greater emotional heights. The collaboration is one of HEALTH’s most captivating tracks to date and sets yet another high bar for their music.”

HEALTH also recently announced a new UK headline tour. Catch them live at the following:

OCTOBER

15 Institute 2, Birmingham, UK

16 Rebellion, Manchester, UK

17 The Garage, Glasgow, UK

18 Opium, Dublin, Ireland

19 O2 Academy 2, Liverpool, UK

20 O2 Academy Islington, London UK

Check it out below.