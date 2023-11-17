HEALTH celebrate goth culture with their new video for ‘Unloved’

HEALTH have released a new single and video, ‘Unloved’.

It’s a cut from their upcoming album ‘RAT WARS’, due 7th December via Loma Vista Recordings, with a Rough Trade launch party planned at Downstairs At The Dome on 14th December. The date takes place during their upcoming run with Sleep Token, which will see them play:

DECEMBER

5 Munich, Germany

7 Hamburg, Germany

8 Berlin, Germany

10 Leipzig, Germany

11 Cologne, Germany

16 London, UK

Mynxii White, the clip’s director, says of the video: “Inspired by the many faces of goth culture across the globe, we celebrate decades of nightlife in the scene with an homage to black leather and heavy eyeliner that defined so many years of the ultimate underground movement. We loved the idea of many generations of goths in one video from multiple countries to bring the visuals together into one epic tribute.”

Check it out below.