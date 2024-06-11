Heartworms is teasing a larger project with her dark new single, ‘Jacked’

It follows on from her debut EP, 'A Comforting Notion'.

Heartworms is back with a new single, ‘Jacked’.

The track is the first taste of an upcoming larger project, set to be announced later this year, and arrives alongside news of a trio of intimate headline shows in Nottingham, Blackpool and London.

‘Jacked’ explores “a darkness or entity which you are running away from… but it is really you that holds it,” Heartworms explains, while video creator Gilbert Trejo describes it as “the soundtrack to a paranoid fever dream”.

Check out the single below, and catch her live at the following:

JULY
12 Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival
13 Nottingham, Bodega
14 Blackpool, Bootleg Social
17 London, Moth Club
28 Oxford, Truck Festival

AUGUST
10 YPSIGROCK Festival
30 End of the Road
31 Manchester Psych Fest

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 9am on Thursday 13th June.

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
hard life (fka easy life) are back with a brand new track, 'tears'
Music News
Wings of Desire are raising money for community project The Long Table with their upcoming new EP, 'Shut Up & Listen'
Music News
FEET poke fun at the artist labelling process with their new single, 'Greasy Boy'
READ MORE