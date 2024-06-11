Heartworms is teasing a larger project with her dark new single, ‘Jacked’

Heartworms is back with a new single, ‘Jacked’.

The track is the first taste of an upcoming larger project, set to be announced later this year, and arrives alongside news of a trio of intimate headline shows in Nottingham, Blackpool and London.

‘Jacked’ explores “a darkness or entity which you are running away from… but it is really you that holds it,” Heartworms explains, while video creator Gilbert Trejo describes it as “the soundtrack to a paranoid fever dream”.

Check out the single below, and catch her live at the following:

JULY

12 Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival

13 Nottingham, Bodega

14 Blackpool, Bootleg Social

17 London, Moth Club

28 Oxford, Truck Festival

AUGUST

10 YPSIGROCK Festival

30 End of the Road

31 Manchester Psych Fest

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 9am on Thursday 13th June.