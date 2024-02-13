Heavy Lungs have announced a new headline tour for April

Bristol punk/noise rock foursome Heavy Lungs have announced a new tour.

The run is in support of their latest album ‘All Gas No Brakes’, which came out last September via Alcopop! Records, with the new shows including a stop at London’s New Cross Inn.

Commenting on the dates, the band say: “The spring will be springing and our ears are still ringing. Soon yours will be as well, because your boiz are back on the road in the UK. We’re hitting up some cities we’ve never played before which is terribly exciting. We won’t stop until we’ve covered every single sweaty corner of this island.”

The details are:

APRIL

12 Frome – The Tree House

13 Bristol – Outer Town festival

17 Huddersfield – Parish Dive Bar

18 Liverpool – Arts Club

19 Cardiff – Clwb Ifor Bach

21 London – New Cross Inn (Hit The South)

24 Norwich – Voodoo Daddy’s

25 Ramsgate – Ramsgate Music Hall

26 Winchester – The Railway