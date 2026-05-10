Heidi Curtis has shared new single 'Behind The Door', the latest track to be lifted from her upcoming debut EP, 'Hollow Heart'.



The Newcastle artist will release the six-track collection on 29th May via AWAL, following previous singles 'Undone', 'Siren' and 'What Am I Missing?'.



Speaking about the new track, Curtis explains: "'Behind The Door' began as a song that came to me in my sleep and got me thinking about past lives."



"To me this song is ancient, wild and supernatural."



The release arrives after Curtis recently toured with Holly Humberstone, with upcoming dates alongside Florence + The Machine, Lewis Capaldi, Self Esteem and Wunderhorse set for later this year.

MAY



10 King Tut’s, Glasgow

12 The Grand Social, Dublin

15 Komedia, Brighton

23 BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Sunderland

24 Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington

28 Immergut Festival, Neustrelitz

29 Dauwpop Festival, Hellendoorn

30 Paradiso, Amsterdam



JUNE



27 Thomond Park Stadium, Limerick (with Florence + The Machine)

28 Marlay Park, Dublin (with Florence + The Machine)



JULY



8 Exhibition Park, Newcastle (with Lewis Capaldi)

11 Mouth Of The Tyne Festival, Tynemouth (with Self Esteem)



AUGUST



29 Rock N Roll Circus, Sheffield (with Wunderhorse)