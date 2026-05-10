Heidi Curtis has tapped into something “ancient, wild and supernatural” on her new single ‘Behind The Door’
The Newcastle artist will release her new six-track collection later this month.
Heidi Curtis has shared new single 'Behind The Door', the latest track to be lifted from her upcoming debut EP, 'Hollow Heart'.
The Newcastle artist will release the six-track collection on 29th May via AWAL, following previous singles 'Undone', 'Siren' and 'What Am I Missing?'.
Speaking about the new track, Curtis explains: "'Behind The Door' began as a song that came to me in my sleep and got me thinking about past lives."
"To me this song is ancient, wild and supernatural."
The release arrives after Curtis recently toured with Holly Humberstone, with upcoming dates alongside Florence + The Machine, Lewis Capaldi, Self Esteem and Wunderhorse set for later this year.
The Newcastle artist will release the six-track collection on 29th May via AWAL, following previous singles 'Undone', 'Siren' and 'What Am I Missing?'.
Speaking about the new track, Curtis explains: "'Behind The Door' began as a song that came to me in my sleep and got me thinking about past lives."
"To me this song is ancient, wild and supernatural."
The release arrives after Curtis recently toured with Holly Humberstone, with upcoming dates alongside Florence + The Machine, Lewis Capaldi, Self Esteem and Wunderhorse set for later this year.
MAY
10 King Tut’s, Glasgow
12 The Grand Social, Dublin
15 Komedia, Brighton
23 BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Sunderland
24 Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington
28 Immergut Festival, Neustrelitz
29 Dauwpop Festival, Hellendoorn
30 Paradiso, Amsterdam
JUNE
27 Thomond Park Stadium, Limerick (with Florence + The Machine)
28 Marlay Park, Dublin (with Florence + The Machine)
JULY
8 Exhibition Park, Newcastle (with Lewis Capaldi)
11 Mouth Of The Tyne Festival, Tynemouth (with Self Esteem)
AUGUST
29 Rock N Roll Circus, Sheffield (with Wunderhorse)
10 King Tut’s, Glasgow
12 The Grand Social, Dublin
15 Komedia, Brighton
23 BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Sunderland
24 Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington
28 Immergut Festival, Neustrelitz
29 Dauwpop Festival, Hellendoorn
30 Paradiso, Amsterdam
JUNE
27 Thomond Park Stadium, Limerick (with Florence + The Machine)
28 Marlay Park, Dublin (with Florence + The Machine)
JULY
8 Exhibition Park, Newcastle (with Lewis Capaldi)
11 Mouth Of The Tyne Festival, Tynemouth (with Self Esteem)
AUGUST
29 Rock N Roll Circus, Sheffield (with Wunderhorse)
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