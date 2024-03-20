Hex Girlfriend have shared a video for their hustle-rejecting single ‘Café Culture’

Hex Girlfriend have shared a video for their latest single, ‘Café Culture’.

The track follows on from the London-based duo’s recent single ‘Itch’, which marked the beginning of a year that’s going to be full of new music and live shows for the pair.

They explain: “‘Café Culture’ is a loud, confrontational song, but the lyrics are about slowing down, taking time for yourself, and realising that just ‘grinding’ away at something isn’t necessarily going to get results if it’s wearing you down.

“It’s a song about rejecting ‘hustle culture’, something that we feel is particularly prevalent in today’s industry where making music independently is thankfully more accessible, but still comes at the cost of homogeneity and commodification due to the relentless pressure to ‘market yourself’.”

Check it out below.