HighSchool have announced their second EP with a new song about unrequited love

HighSchool have announced their second EP, ‘Accelerator’.

The Naarm/Melbourne-raised, now-London-based post-punk duo will release the five-track effort on 19th April via [PIAS]. They’ve also shared new single ‘Doesn’t Matter’.

“‘Doesn’t Matter’ is a song about unrequited love,” the band explain. “It’s about your beloved being unaware or uncaring of your affection and deep desire for them. It’s about longing and the places your imagination takes you when you yearn for someone.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live this spring. The EP’s full tracklisting reads: