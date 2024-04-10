HighSchool have released their Horrors-influenced new single, ‘She Took You To Narnia

It's a cut from their upcoming new EP.

HighSchool have released a new single, ‘She Took You To Narnia

It’s a cut from their second EP, ‘Accelerator’. The Naarm/Melbourne-raised, now-London-based post-punk duo will release the five-track effort on 19th April via [PIAS].

“A subtle influence for ‘She Took You To Narnia’ is ‘Mirror’s Image’ by The Horrors,” the band explain. “We especially love the way it turns from being a four-to-the-floor electronic track to a more guitar-based band sound in the opening minute. We attempted to replicate this in our own way here.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live this spring. The EP’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. August 19
  2. Doesn’t Matter
  3. She Took You To Narnia
  4. Heaven’s Gate
  5. Mondo Cane (Redux)
